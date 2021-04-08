Last, Lola

ALDEN - Lola Last, 93, of Alden, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Hansen Family Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Alden United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest at the Northlawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Lola and her family.
Lola Irene Last was born on Feb. 18, 1928, to Charles and Ruth (Mitchell) Hunt in Burt, Iowa. On Oct. 30, 1949, Lola was united in marriage to Wallace Ellsworth Last in Dodge Center, Minnesota. To this union three children were born: Roger, Ruth and Patrice. Lola worked for Dodger Manufacturing and retired in 1988.