IOWA FALLS
William Lauper, 75, of Iowa Falls and formerly of the Quad Cities, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. He and his wife had recently moved to Iowa, after residing in the Quad City area for 40 years.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St. in East Moline, Illinois. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for the family.
William Joseph Lauper was born Aug. 17, 1944, to William and Lucile (Curry) Lauper in Madison, Wisconsin. He graduated with the class of 1962 at Hollandale High School and UW Platteville in 1971. On June 6, 1970, William was united in marriage to Sandra Severson at the St. Patrick’s Church in Hollandale, Wisconsin. They had an extraordinary life together for 49 years. Together they raised three children, with his family always being first in his life.
William was the director of Engineering Services for the City of East Moline for 26 years, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the Carbon Cliff-Barstow School Board and served on the Board of Directors of the Deere Harvester Credit Union for several years. He was also involved with Boy Scout Troop 383 for many years and enjoyed time as an assistant Scout master. He loved to travel or just be anywhere outdoors with natural scenery. William enjoyed history, especially the Civil War. One of his greatest joys came from spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
William Lauper is survived by his wife, Sandra Lauper of Iowa Falls, Iowa; children, William (Christina) Lauper of Murrieta, California, Lisa (Michael) Liittschwager of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Michael (Sharon) Lauper of Colona, Illinois; 11 grandchildren: Jacob, William, Joshua, Elizabeth, Morgan, Andrew, James, Abigail, Carter, Jewel and Jackson; a sister, Mary Lu (Richard) Zellers of Canyon Lake, Texas; brother, John (Pamela) Lauper of Hollandale, Wisconsin; brother in-law, Edward Severson of San Diego, California; and many nieces and nephews.
