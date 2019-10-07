LaVonne Ankrum, 67, of Urbandale, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A visitation for LaVonne will be held on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. A brief memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. and Lavonne's cremated remains will be interred in the New Providence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Kim Wilkie, PO Box 191, Hubbard, IA 50122. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.