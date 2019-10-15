DOWS - Lavonne Lange, 90, of Dows, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Scenic Manor Nursing Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Peter’s U.C.C. in rural Geneva with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Lavonne was born on Dec. 19, 1928, in Geneva, Iowa, to Henry and Emma (Meinberg) Benning. She graduated from Geneva High School. On Oct. 23, 1948, Lavonne was united in marriage to Willard Lange in the St. Peter’s U.C.C. in Geneva. She was a member of the St. Peter’s U.C.C., Oakland Friendly Club, U.C.C. Women’s Fellowship, Flying Farmers and she was also a Sunday School teacher.