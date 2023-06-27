IOWA FALLS - Marilyn K. Lee, 83, of Iowa Falls, passed away May 15, 2023, in her home.
Marilyn was born Dec. 16, 1939, in Iowa Falls to William and E. Luetta Carpenter. She attended country school through eighth grade and completed her education at Iowa Falls High School as a graduate with the class of 1957. She continued her education at Ellsworth Community College and graduated in May 1959 with an associate degree in teaching.
Marilyn was married to Jerry R. Lee on Aug. 2, 1959, and to this union three children were born: Steven, Vernon and Janet.
Marilyn was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker until her children were in school. She then began a career working outside the home in a secretarial role with Trojan Seed Corn Company through her last position with Hoover Chiropractic. She also continued as a homemaker and helped with farm operations.
Marilyn was a member of Ellis United Methodist Church until her marriage. She then became a member of Cottage Community Church until her passing. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, sew, bake, and watch nature. She especially liked cardinals! She loved her church family and was involved in many activities with Cottage, especially Cottage Music Night. She loved finding talent to showcase the event.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, brother Marvin Carpenter, daughter-in-law Alecia Lee, and several nephews and a niece.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; children: Steven of Tripoli, Iowa; Vernon (Marian) of New Braunfels, Texas; and Janet (Larry) Drummond of Lake Mary, Fla.; grandchildren: Andrew, Nick, Chris and Nicole; great-grandson Landon; her sister Linda (Howard) Peterson of Cedar Rapids; along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cottage Community Church Music Nights.