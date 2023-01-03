EAGLE RIVER, Wis. - Marlys L. Lee, 88, of Eagle River, Wis., passed away Dec. 28, 2022, at Legacy of the Northwoods in Eagle River. She was born Jan. 14, 1934, in Iowa Falls to Sylvester and Gladys (Perry) Swart. She attended school in Iowa Falls and graduated with the class of 1951.
On Aug. 17, 1952, she married Orville H. Lee. Marlys held several jobs throughout her working career which included as a bookkeeper for K-Van Construction in Iowa Falls, and a customer service representative at Sears, also in Iowa Falls. She was a member of Cottage Community Church until 1992, when she and Orville moved from their acreage in rural Iowa Falls to their home in Hubbard. She became a member of the Salem Methodist Church and after moving to Eagle River, Wis., permanently in 2004, she became a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ. Marlys' favorite pastimes were her family, friends, church, sports, cooking/baking, sewing, needlework and gardening. She enjoyed volunteering as shopper for Warm the Children, Relay for Life and the Eagle River Hospital Auxiliary.
Marlys was preceded in death by her husband Orville, parents, son-in-law Merv Chaplin, and granddaughter Sheena Chaplin.
She is survived by five daughters: Peggy Aguilar of Des Moines, Judy Chaplin of Eagle River, Denise (Craig) Duncan of Hubbard, Paula (Don) Hendrickson of Eagle River, and Brenda (Todd) Otto of Eagle River; nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren: Michelle Henderson, DaPre, Myesha; Kayla (Anselmo) Perez, Sophia; Eric (Katie) Duncan, Tristen, Kendrick, Kennedy; Aaron (Jessi) Duncan, Carsen, Maddie, Josie; Chet (Shannon) Hendrickson, Jade, Piper, Cohen; J.D. (Julieanne) Hendrickson, Morgan, Hannah; Michael (Halley) Otto, Quyncey, Charlee, Bodhi; Zach (Alicia) Otto, Easton, Sawyer, Addie, Zee; Lucas (Meagan) Otto, Ovie, Wells; sister Janiece Dickenson of Charleston, S.C.; Duane (Susie) Swart of Iowa Falls; Larry (Vickie) Swart of Iowa Falls; brother-in-law Jerry (Marilyn) Lee of Iowa Falls. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services were held Saturday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eagle River, Wis.
A graveside service will be held for Marlys L. Lee this spring in Iowa Falls at Northlawn Memory Gardens.