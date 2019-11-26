ALDEN
Donald J. Lehmann, 79, of Alden, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away at his home Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Iowa Falls Evangelical Free Church, 19939 County Highway D20, Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, also at the church, and one hour before services. Linn’s Funeral Homes of Iowa Falls is assisting the family with the arrangements. Don passed away peacefully at his home in Alden. Hours before his passing, his family held a pre-80th birthday party for him and were able to say goodbyes. Don was extremely well taken care of during his illness by Mom (Jan), who rose up to do all the things that Dad needed done. She did the “in sickness and in health” part of her wedding vows masterfully.
Don was born Nov. 25, 1939, to John and Caroline (Meyer) Lehmann of Bradford. He grew up with his big brother, Earl (Rosemary) Lehmann, and sisters, Marlys (Kenny), Barbara (Bernie Murra), Beverly (Bill Weidemann), Karen (Marlyn Tripp) and Linda (Steve Wedgbury). Don grew up working on the farm: feeding chickens, gardening and raising livestock - all interests he retained for a lifetime.
He served the country he loved from Dec. 13, 1961, to Sept. 18, 1963. While in the Army, he drove a tank and caused mischief. He was part of the Cuban Missile Crisis. (Although, he claims he was not responsible for that particular skirmish.) It was around this time in his life that he met Janice McKenzie of New Providence. Dad was able to “attend” a roller-skating party he was NOT invited to and apparently he swept Mom off her feet with his impressive roller-skating skills. Dad and Mom were married on June 7, 1964. They were married 55 years.
They had three children, Dawn, Brad and Anja. And with their spouses, Gary, Lisa and Chris, these three prolific couples produced 19 grandkids whom Grandpa Don loved very much: Keaton, Ian, Gabriel (Stephanie), Moriah, Tabitha (Logan) and Eli Harris; Blake (Inga), Grant, Maxwell (Sophia), Lindy, Boaz and Abigail Lehmann; Keelin, Liam, Murray, Finley, Hamish, Rowan and Arden Whitehead. Dad became a great-grandpa with the arrival of little Clara Lehmann and Piper Cullison.
If you needed anything Dad was always the best first call to make. He always helped his kids and grandkids when needed. He was a good neighbor. He helped many-a-stranded motorist along the highway and was also a fireman, 4-H leader, fair board member, township trustee, church usher, American Legion, etc., etc.… If you needed anything from Dad, he would share it. If he had two of something, he would give the best one out and keep the worst for himself. He was a big-hearted, selfless man as many of you well know. He was quick to help, smile and laugh.
He always made time for a cup of coffee with someone. And if you’re going to have a cup of coffee, you might as well play a game or two of cribbage, 500 or pinochle while you’re at it. Dad was always content to be at home. He could occasionally be persuaded to take a vacation as long as there was an angus cattle sale going on then and there. That’s why we all have such fond memories of Thedford, Nebraska, and the amenity it had to offer.
Dad was a thankful and unassuming man. He was clearly thankful for his wife, his kids, their spouses, his grandkids, neighbors, family and friends. He loved his family and liked to see it grow by marriage and new babies. He was thankful he had a chance to do for a job the thing he loved, farming. Over the years, regardless of circumstances, Mom and Dad would say to each other, countless times …“We’re so Lucky.” That is a loose translation of what they really meant which is “We are blessed by God.” Dad reverenced his Maker greatly. Because of his faith in Jesus Christ, he was faithful and had great peace.
Our family wants to thank you for all the ways that so many of you have helped during this time. The many visits, prayers, kind words, food, etc. showed Mom and Dad that they were loved and appreciated and made a huge difference. Thank you!
