Donna Lee Leonard, 89, of Eldora, passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Eldora Specialty Care with her loving family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the United Methodist Church in Eldora, with the Rev. Dan Fernandez officiating. Public visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 29, at the Creps Abels Funeral Home Chapel, where Donna's family will be present to greet friends. The family has requested for everyone attending to please wear a mask inside for everyone's safety. Following services on Tuesday, Donna will be laid to rest at the Eldora City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed in Donna's name to her family, which will be later designated to the United Methodist Church, Eldora Public Library and the Hardin County Historical Society.