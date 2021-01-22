CARTHAGE, MO.
Roene Lettow, 84, passed away after a long battle with ALS, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home in Carthage, Missouri. Roene was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Ernest and Alice (DeVries) Pieper. She was a homemaker and a member of BYKOTA Church in Carthage. Roene was always an active member in the churches she attended, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, serving in the kitchen and many other activities. She loved to travel, read and work puzzles. Besides lovingly caring for her family, Roene was a servant of others and a dedicated prayer warrior.
At an early age, Roene professed her faith in Jesus Christ and fervently served Him throughout her life. She had a generous spirit and the gifts of hospitality and service. She was the first to offer help in a time of need, always there to welcome visitors at church and willing to open her home to any and all. Through the years she hosted foreign exchange students, AIA basketball players, evangelists and even Russian aeronautical engineers. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out, always a classy dresser and perfectly groomed. She was a devoted prayer warrior; being listed in her prayer journal was a coveted privilege. Roene was a true woman of God. Her life was a living example of Hebrews 13:2, “Do not be forgetful of hospitality, for through this, some have entertained angels unawares.”
Roene is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Larry M. Lettow. They were united in marriage on June 9, 1956, in Iowa Falls. She is also survived by two sons, Jeff Lettow (Crystal) of Spring Valley, California, and David Lettow (Rhonda) of Lake Ozark, Missouri; two sisters, Ramona Deetjen of Georgetown, Texas, and Ruth Ann Knutson of Fulda, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Jarrett Lettow (Erica), Hope Lettow, Ashlyn Casper (Matt), Adrian Petticrew (John), Aubree Templeman (Scott), Luke Shepherd (Courtney) and Allee Mallernee (Dane); 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Roene was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lowell K. Pieper.
Visitation will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Ulmer Funeral Home in Carthage, Missouri. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at BYKOTA Church. Burial will be at Fullerton Cemetery. Contributions may be made to BYKOTA Church in care of Ulmer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.ulmerfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Ulmer Funeral Home. To send a memorial gift to the family of Roene (Pieper) Lettow please visit our Sympathy Store.
