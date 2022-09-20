John Milton Liittschwager of Iowa City passed away on Feb. 25, 2021. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2301 E Court St, Iowa City. Lensing Funeral Home of Iowa City took care of John and his family.
John was born Oct. 24, 1934 to Otis J and Anna B Liittschwager, near Buckeye. He married Virginia Lou Idso in Alden on June 19, 1955. He graduated from Iowa State University with a BS in engineering, and earned his master’s degree at Northwestern University.
In 1961, John and his growing family moved to Iowa City. He was a professor of industrial engineering at the University of Iowa until his retirement in 1997. As a reserve in the Army Corps of Engineers for over 25 years, John attained the rank of Colonel.
John enjoyed both friendly and competitive card games. He tended his tomato garden and generously shared the produce. A fan of Hawkeye athletics, he cheered on several men’s and women’s teams over the years. John developed a life-long enthusiasm for genealogy, tracing family history back several centuries, and wrote extensively on it. John was a long-time member and elder of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
John was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his four children: son, Jeff (Patti) of Clive; daughter Fonda Weber (Lyle) of Coralville; son, Rob of Iowa City; and daughter, Jean (Trey Matteson) of Palo Alto, Calif.; six grandchildren and several great grandchildren; as well as his sister, Lucinda Ann Lowery (Dick) of Green Valley, Ariz.