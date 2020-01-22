HUBBARD-Lila Jensen, 86, of Hubbard, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Hubbard Care Center. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 24, from 9-10 a.m. at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hubbard Care Center. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.