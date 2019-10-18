IOWA FALLS - Linda Sue Stine, 66, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The Linn’s Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements. Funeral services will be 1:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. There will be a time of visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those who cannot attend the service or wish to send a card, please send them to: Linda Stine Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. For further information, please visit linnsfuneralhome.com.
Linda Sue Stine was born Nov. 14, 1952, to David and Doris (Neuberger) Stine in Iowa Falls, Iowa. She was a life-long resident of Iowa Falls. She graduated from Iowa Falls High school in 1970. Early in her life she worked at Boyt. Linda cooked and made tons of friends over the past 30 years at the Red Rooster. Her proudest accomplishment is her son, Tim. She devoted her whole life making sure he was happy, loved and cared for. She loved being outside with her beloved dog, Izzy, and loved all animals. She was funny, kind hearted, loving and Linda also enjoyed gardening, cooking and made the BEST potato salad in town!