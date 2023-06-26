IOWA FALLS - Myrle Lindaman, 97, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Myrle LaVere Lindaman was born on July 4, 1925, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Ernest and Florence (Jaspers) Oelmann. On Dec. 12, 1945, Myrle was united in marriage to Lloyd Lindaman in the East Friesland Presbyterian Church in Ackley. Myrle was involved with the Ladies Social Gathering on the cemetery board, church circle, Red Hats and Highland Golf Club.
Myrle is survived by her children: Donna (Mike) McManus of Memphis, Tenn.; Karen Gahan of Colleyville, Texas; Susan (Gary) Eldridge of Iowa Falls; and Jeffrey (Kim) Lindaman of Bettendorf; sister Anna Mae Tharp of Washington, Ill.; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd, brothers Donald and Leonard Oelmann, sister Darlene Gerdes and son-in-law Gary Roberts.