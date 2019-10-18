LENEXA, KANSAS
Margaret Lindsey, formerly of Altoona, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Westchester Village of Lenexa, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 9- 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct.19, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard with the funeral services to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Presbyterian Church, 401 W Market S.t, Steamboat Rock, IA 50672.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com
Margaret Ruth Helen (Broer) Lindsey was born Jan. 9, 1930, in Eldora, Iowa. She was one of six children born to Will and Martha (Rieks) Broer.
She grew up on a farm near New Providence, where she attended school and graduated from New Providence High School with the Class of 1948.
On Sept. 12, 1953, Margaret was united in marriage to Garth Lindsey at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They lived in various places throughout the Midwest.
She worked as a legal secretary, bank teller and an owner of a day care facility. Margaret was also a member of the Presbyterian Church in Steamboat Rock.
Margaret was passionate about crocheting, crafts, singing in the church choir, fishing, traveling, going “across the street” (casino) and the Chicago Cubs.
Margaret passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 16, 2019, at Westchester Village of Lenexa, Kansas.
Those thankful for having shared her life include her husband of 54 years, Garth (deceased in 2008); one daughter, Joyce Ramus of Mesa, Arizona; one son, Gary and daughter-in-law Roxann of Overland Park, Kansas; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers and sisters, a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law.
