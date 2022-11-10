HUBBARD - Betty Linn, 97, of Hubbard, died on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Hubbard Care Center.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hubbard.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hubbard. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or to the Hubbard Care Center. For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. The Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.
Bernice “Betty” Agnes (Doering) Linn was born Oct. 10, 1925, to Fred and Elsie (Dubberke) Doering in Hubbard. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hubbard. She attended Grant No. 4 Country School and graduated from Hubbard High School at the age of 16.
She enjoyed working with her parents and siblings on the family farm, and once hand milked all 17 cows by herself. It was good training for what was to come next. During WWII, she did her patriotic duty by corresponding with local men serving overseas. She developed a special relationship with Sergeant Howard A. Linn. After his discharge, they started dating and were married on March 14, 1946. To this union, four children were born: Linda, Roger, Kathy and Barbara.
The Linns farmed in the Radcliffe and Garden City areas until their retirement in 1988. They also had a dairy herd and sold Grade A milk to Iowa State University. They both drove new motorhomes for Winnebago to dealerships all over the United States. She was especially proud of getting her first paycheck at the age of 55.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hubbard, and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. She was a Sunday school teacher, and participated in Lutheran Women’s Mission League, Rebekah Circle, Mission Circle, Board of Education, Quilting Committee, the Prisoner of War organization and delivered Meals On Wheels.
Howard and Betty enjoyed visiting the sick in the hospitals and those that were home bound. They would often deliver one of her banana breads and share the love of Jesus. After retiring from farming, they moved into the town of Hubbard, and she was very active as a volunteer at the Hubbard Care Center. They moved to their new home in Iowa Falls in 2005. Her favorite pastime was sewing, and she made a quilt for each of her daughters and grandchildren.
Her travel highlights included visiting 76 Norwegian relatives in 1992, and the family trip to England and Germany in 1998 to revisit Howard’s WWII experiences. Their favorite vacation spot when not visiting children was Branson, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, Howard; her parents, Fred and Elsie Doering; brothers, Harry and Wilbert; and her special sister, Elaine Thompson.
She is survived by her children: Linda (Glen Heitritter) Swenson of Omaha, Neb.; Roger (Lois) Linn of Westworth Village, Texas; Kathy (Dr. Alan) Stockard of Lakeside, Texas; and Barbara Vinchattle of Colorado Springs, Colo. Also surviving are her six grandchildren: Staci (Erik) Brenna, Sara (Bryan) Brazelton, Jennifer (Brandon) Barefoot, Dr. Amy (Rich) Turner, Collin (Laura) Vinchattle, Brittany (Nathan) Bozung; and 11 great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by brother Arvene (Nancy) Doering; and sisters-in-law: Lue Doering, Janet Doering, Mavis Leerberg, and many nieces and nephews.