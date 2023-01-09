IOWA FALLS - Jerry Liscum, 77, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at his home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 9, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in the North Lawn Memory Gardens. Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry George Liscum was born on Dec. 19, 1945 in Fort Dodge to George and Mable (Nelson) Liscum. He attended school in Greenfield, Mo. and eventually received his GED from Ellsworth Community College. He worked at McDonald’s in Iowa Falls.
Jerry is survived by his twin sister Janet Brown in Iowa Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents.