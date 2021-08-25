Lloyd, Duane Robert

IOWA FALLS - Duane Lloyd, 89, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the Union Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Duane Robert Lloyd was born on June 9, 1932, in Eagle Grove, to Robert S. and Mamie (Woster) Lloyd. He married Phyllis Beggs Wallace in 1962. Between them, Duane and Phyllis have four children: Deborah J. (Kirby) Cavett of Centreville, MD; Douglas R. (Susan) Lloyd of Cedar Rapids; Judith (Todd) Lloyd-Felger of Earlham; and James Lloyd (special friend Lisa Kellogg) of Iowa City; grandchildren Doran J. (Rita) Cavett of Philadelphia; Adam R. Lloyd of Austin, TX; Elijah-Cole J. Lloyd of Indianapolis, IN; Alexander, L. Felger of West Des Moines; Andrew P. Lloyd of Cedar Rapids; Meredith B. Lloyd of Cedar Rapids; and Joshua T. Felger of Earlham.