Bradenton, Fla. - Mary Jane Lloyd, 66, of Bradenton, Fla. (formerly of Eldora, Iowa) passed away, with her loving family by her side, on March 23, 2023.
Mary Jane was born and raised on a rural farm in Hardin County, near Eldora. She graduated from Eldora High School in 1974. Soon after, she moved to Bradenton, Fla. and worked at Manatee Memorial Hospital for over 40 years. She retired from Manatee Memorial Hospital in April 2021.
Mary Jane loved reading books and watching football and NASCAR. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. She always cared more for others than herself, and all who knew her loved her.
Mary Jane is survived by her parents Harold and Mildred (Millie) Lloyd of Gifford, Iowa; brother David (Jan) Lloyd of Eldora; nephews: Brent (Amanda) Lloyd of La Vista, Neb.; and Jason (Meghan) Lloyd of Eldora; Along with five great nieces and nephew.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Eldora.