Lloyd, Phyllis

IOWA FALLS - Phyllis Lloyd, 86, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. The funeral service will be live streamed on the First United Methodist Church's Facebook page. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Iowa Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Falls Church Women United Thrift Store.
Phyllis B. Lloyd was born on Oct. 9, 1934, in Guilford, Missouri, to John Orville and Sarah Irene (O’Neal) Beggs. She grew up in Tarkio and graduated from Tarkio High School and Tarkio College in 1956. She taught secondary school in Guthrie Center and Glenwood, Iowa. She loved her huge garden, many flower beds, reading and volunteering.