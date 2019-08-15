STEAMBOAT ROCK - Lonnie Frerichs, 64, of Steamboat Rock, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the First Christian Church, 220 Fisher Ave., Iowa Falls. A time of visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug.18, at Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Burial will be at the Berlin Jackson Township Cemetery in Owasa. For those who cannot attend the service or wish to send a card, please send them to: Lonnie Frerichs Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is helping the family with arrangements. For further information, please visit linnsfuneralhome.com.
Lonnie Ray Frerichs was born Nov. 27, 1954, at Eldora, Iowa, the son of Harlan Hugo Frerichs and Patricia Rae (Weber) Frerichs. He attended grade school in Steamboat Rock and graduated from the Iowa Falls High School, class of 1973. He served in the United States Army from Dec. 23, 1975, to Dec. 14, 1979, with the HHT 3rd Squadron, 8th CAV US Army Europe. On Aug. 31, 1980, he was united in marriage to Teresa Diemer. To this union three children were born, Amity, Tricia and Zachary. The couple later divorced. He worked several jobs in his lifetime including with Gulf Central Pipeline as a federal pipeline inspector and farming with his uncle. He was a former member of the Owasa Fire Department before it disbanded. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, being a Hawkeyes, Vikings and Chicago Cubs fan, gardening, playing softball and being around his family, especially his grandkids.