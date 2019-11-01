PLYMOUTH, MINN. - Louise Anna (Finger) Karsjens, 93, of Plymouth, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Graveside service will be held at the Steamboat Rock Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. with visitation and lunch following at Steamboat Rock Baptist Church. Memorials preferred to Youth Investment/Timber Bay, PO Box 316, Medina, MN 55340. (timberbay.org/give/minnetonka).
Louise was born Dec. 17, 1925, in Steamboat Rock, Iowa. She graduated from SRHS. She was part of the 1943 Girls State Championship Basketball Team. On June 19, 1946, she married Russell Karsjens in Steamboat Rock. Russ and Louise lived in Peoria, Illinois, Eldora, Iowa Falls and Marshalltown, before retiring to Maple Grove, Minnesota, in 2005.