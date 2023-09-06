Lovelace, Craig Sept. 12, 1949-Sept. 5, 2023

Craig Lovelace, 73, of Webster City, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Southfield Wellness Community. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Craig Lee Lovelace, son of Louis and Noretta (Healey) Lovelace, was born Sept. 12, 1949, in Webster City. He graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1968. On June 14, 1975, Craig was united in marriage to Cindy Teig at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Prior to retirement, he worked for the City of Webster City – Parks and Recreation Department and Electrolux.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cindy; children: Erin (Terry) Christian, of Webster City; Adam (Jessica) Lovelace, of Waukee; Josh (Peggy) Lovelace, of Webster City; grandchildren: Madison, Evan, Tyler, Owen, Leah, Livia, Joel, Brynlee and one due December 2023; siblings: Louis (Sandy) Lovelace, of Webster City; Larry (Sharon) Lovelace, of Riceville; Tom (Deb) Lovelace, of Decatur, Ill.; Patty (Mike) Brower, of St. Louis, Mo.; Dave (Charlene) Lovelace, of Puyallup, Wash.; brother-in-law, Kenny Wearda, of Webster City; and many nieces and nephews.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Wearda; infant sister and brother, Florence and Mark Lovelace.
He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, a past volunteer on the Webster City Fire Department, and the Wild Bunch from Woolstock. Craig enjoyed the outdoors, spending many days golfing, fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with friends and family.