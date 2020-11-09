RADCLIFFE
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Radcliffe Cemetery. The family anticipates a “Celebration of Life” service will be held early next summer. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Louis and his family.
Since no formal services will be held at this time, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Faith Evangelical Church Music Ministry, c/o 1870 X Ave., Dysart, IA 52224.
Louis Carl Luiken, 79, dearly loved father and grandfather, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from COVID-19 complications. He was a devoted servant of God, his late wife Patricia, his family, his church and the community of Radcliffe where he lived for over 50 years.
Lou was born in Eldora, Iowa, on Aug. 22, 1941, to Tony and Deane (Swyter) Luiken. The third of four “Luiken boys,” he was a kind, outgoing and funny child who loved exploring and having adventures around his hometown of Steamboat Rock. He showed an early interest in sports, especially baseball, and was a pitcher for the Steamboat Rock Pirates during his high school days. He and his family were members of First Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock, and Lou gave his life to the Lord at a very early age.
After he graduated high school in 1959, he went to Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa, to pursue a degree in education and to continue playing baseball. He greatly enjoyed singing and was a member of the Buena Vista choir. It was in the choir in the fall of 1960 where he first met his future wife, Patricia Estelle (Holland) Luiken. Lou and Pat were married on June 29, 1963, and settled in Radcliffe, Iowa, where they both became teachers at Radcliffe Community School. He loved teaching middle school Social Studies and coaching numerous athletic teams while at Radcliffe. An active community member, Lou served on the city council, as mayor, and as a member of the board of the Radcliffe Friendly Fairways, where he spent many hours playing his favorite sport. After teaching several years at Radcliffe, Lou held jobs in sales and spent many years working for Martin Brothers.
Lou was a devoted member of Faith Evangelical Church in Radcliffe where he enjoyed using his musical gifts as choir director and song leader. A lifelong love of God’s Word enabled him to serve as a Sunday School teacher, AWANA leader, and to provide pulpit supply for area churches. He was president of the church’s official board for nearly 20 years and served the church in many other capacities. He continued to serve the Lord during his time at the Hubbard Care Center where he used his voice during weekly “hymn sings” and taught a Bible Study for the residents.
Lou dearly loved his wife Pat throughout their 53 years of marriage. He continued to serve and tenderly care for her throughout her battle with Alzheimer’s disease, loving her faithfully until her death in March of 2017. His family remembers this as his greatest act of love and devotion.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Holland) Luiken; his parents; his brother, Donald Luiken; and brother-in-law, Thomas Holland. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Luiken of Summerville, South Carolina, and Suzanne (Jon) Winkelpleck of Dysart, Iowa; grandchildren Zachary, Sophia and Luken; brothers Norm (Jan) and Vic (Marylin) Luiken; sister-in-law Janet Holland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
