IOWA FALLS - Florance Aldinger Lupkes, 84, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the Surls Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Monday with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice and research towards the cure of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Florance Ann was born on Aug. 13, 1936, in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Henry and Jenny (Sekora) Pribyl. On Oct. 4, 1958, Florance was united in marriage to Russell Aldinger until he passed away in June of 2001. Florance later married Merlin Lupkes on Dec. 7, 2002. She worked at Green Belt Bank & Trust for many years in Bookkeeping.