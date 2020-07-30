BOCA RATON, Florida - Lynne (Burton) Ciaramita, 70, died peacefully at her seasonal home in Boca Raton, Florida, surrounded by family. She lost her battle with chronic illness after nearly 10 years.
Lynne was born Aug. 4, 1949, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Richard and Jeanne (Schafer) Burton. Lynne is survived by her husband of 50 years, Pete Ciaramita, of Racine, Wisconsin; her three children, Amy (Geoff) Schiveley, Jeff (Brittany) Ciaramita, and Christi (Chuck) Toman; her sister, Marianne Jones of Iowa Falls, Iowa; mother-in-law, Lucille Ciaramita of Racine; as well as her nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jim, and father-in-law, Joseph Ciaramita.