HUBBARD-James "Jim" Maakestad, 58, of Hubbard, passed away at his home Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 601 Isabella St. in Radcliffe. Burial will be in the Radcliffe Cemetery. A flowing visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the church. Please wear a mask and following social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 601 Isabella St., Radcliffe, IA 50230. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard is caring for Jim and his family.