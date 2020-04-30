HUBBARD
Mabel Iris Maakestad, 95, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Hubbard Care Center. Mabel was born Feb. 14, 1925, in Williams, Iowa, at the home of her Grandma Carr. Her parents were Bertha Carr and Harley Mason. She was raised on a farm north of Radcliffe, Iowa. She attended country school and Radcliffe High School graduating in 1942. She was baptized in the Methodist faith and was confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
She married Duane Maakestad on March 3, 1944. After 42 years of farming they retired and moved to Radcliffe. They enjoyed 75 years of marriage together. She was a non-traditional student at Ellsworth College and the University of Northern Iowa where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1969. She taught in rural schools, Jewel public schools as an elementary teacher for four years and the Boys Training School at Eldora for 18 years.
Mabel enjoyed cooking, baking, growing geraniums and making quilts for her grandchildren. Family, religion and music were very important to her and brought her much happiness. She was an excellent kringla and cookie baker and always had plates of goodies at family events. She will be remembered as a very loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, ELCA Ladies Aid and the Harmony Club for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane, parents and brothers, Lyle Mason, Ralph Mason and Wallace Mason.
She is survived by her children, Wendell (Chris) Maakestad of Cedar Rapids, Dale (Mary) Maakestad and Dean Maakestad of Radcliffe, and Roger (Jane) Maakestad of Jesup and grandchildren, Steve (Kim) Maakestad, Tonya (Brent) Trudo, Brian (Carleen) Lensch, Nicole (Robert) Keating, Joy (Floyd) Perry, Abby (Joel) Whitehouse, John Maakestad, Ryan Maakestad and 16 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held due to coronavirus guidelines. A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or a charity of choice. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
