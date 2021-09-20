Madison, Walter S. (Toby) Jr.

IOWA FALLS - Walter S. (Toby) Madison Jr., 70, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his home. Visitation for Walter Madison will be from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family: Walter Madison Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Walter S. (Toby) Madison Jr. was born June 9, 1951, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Walter and Arlina (Ruth) Madison Sr. Walter accepted Christ at an early age at East 17th Church in God in Christ in Des Moines, Iowa. Walter attended East High School in Des Moines. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Walter worked at Iowa Limestone Company as a Lab Technician. Walter was married to Patricia Steward and was blessed with two daughters: Tonya and Sharita. Later on in life he married Joyce Houghkirk and was blessed with two daughters: Dawn and Tiffany. Walter attended Church at Maple Street Baptist in Des Moines and Church of the Nazarene in Iowa Falls. He was a member of the American Legion Post #188 Iowa Falls. Walter enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, gardening, camping, and collecting antiques.