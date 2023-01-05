IOWA FALLS - Betty Jean R. Man, 85, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Man will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Saint Mark Catholic Church, 415 Main Street, Iowa Falls, IA. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Saint Mark Cemetery. Memorial may be directed: Betty Man Memorial, c/o Saint Mark Catholic Church, 415 Main Street, Iowa Falls, IA, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Betty Jean Herritz was born Sept. 17, 1937, to Charles and Emma (Schneider) Herritz in Westfield Township, Sauk County, Wis. Betty attended Reedsburg High School graduating with the class of 1956. Betty was a member of Saint Mark Catholic Church. She attended Ellsworth Community College. She was a bookkeeper for many years and worked as a dietary aide at Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls until retiring.
Betty is survived by her daughter: Michelle (Kent) York of Urbandale; and one granddaughter: Samantha York of Urbandale.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Emma Herritz; two sisters: Evelyn Albers and Mercedes Wagner; two brothers: Leonard Herritz and Julius Herritz.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Scenic Manor and Care Initiatives Hospice.