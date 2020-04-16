PARKERSBURG—Margaret A. Asche, 96, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Rehabilitation Center of Allison from natural causes. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Private family visitation will be Friday, April 17, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Private family graveside service will be Friday, April 17, at the Hitesville Cemetery, rural Aplington. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.