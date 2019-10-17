LENEXA, KANSAS—Margaret Lindsey, formerly of Altoona, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Westchester Village of Lenexa, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard with the funeral services to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Presbyterian Church in Steamboat Rock. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.