PARKER, COLO. - Marie McCormick, 100, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Parker, Colorado. A funeral mass will be held at a later date at St. Marks Catholic Church in Iowa Falls.
Marie is survived by her six children: Mike of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Mary (Pat) Durow of Omaha, Nebraska; Cathy (David) Faestel of Centennial, Colorado; Dennis (Jane) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Teresa (Rich) Golay of Manassas, Virginia; Joe (Deb) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; her brother, Dennis Mishek of Parker, Colorado; a niece and nephews.