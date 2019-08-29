APLINGTON—Marion Augusta Kramer, 97, of Aplington, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Maple Manor Village in Aplington. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, with burial in the Washington Reformed Cemetery in rural Ackley. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to Hope Haven in Rock Valley, Iowa. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.