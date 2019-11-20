STORY CITY—Marjorie Stensland, 96, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her residence in Story City. Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Burial will follow in the Radcliffe Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 24, from 2-4 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Homewood Hospice. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.