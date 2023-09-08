Marsh, Tommy Allen March 20, 1952-Sept. 6, 2023

IOWA FALLS - Tommy Allen Marsh, 71, of Iowa Falls, Iowa passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the Hansen Family Hospital, Iowa Falls, Iowa after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls with Pastor Maureen Howard officiating and Minister Rick Doyle assisting. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. prior to the celebration of life service. The family welcomes you to a meal following the service. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
Tommy was born on March 20, 1952, in Villisca, Iowa, to Bruce and Betty (Thomas) Marsh. He graduated from Villisca Community High School in 1970 and attended Southwestern Community College. He continued his education at the University of Northern Iowa where he got his bachelor’s in accounting degree and became a Certified Public Accountant. He started his accounting career working at McGladrey, Hansen, and Dunn in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He opened his own practice, Marsh and Company P.C., in 1990, in Iowa Falls. Tommy had a great love for people, the Elks, Nascar, and camping. Everyone enjoyed his sharp wit, "Tommy-isms" and love for life. Tommy knew how to live life to the fullest and had many humorous stories to share.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Pamela Elizabeth Marsh, daughter Melanie Anne Marsh of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sisters: Cheryl TenEyck (Ken Herbert) of Villisca, Iowa and Margaret Smith of Waterloo, Iowa; his brother John Marsh (Dina Marsh) of Red Oak, Iowa and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents Bruce and Betty Marsh, in-laws Louis and Louise Doyle, son Phillip Allen Marsh and brothers: Steven, George, and Michael. His family finds comfort that he will be greeted in heaven by those friends and family that have gone before him.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or to the Phillip Marsh Memorial Scholarship Fund at Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation.