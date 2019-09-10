IOWA FALLS—Martin Broer, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery in Hubbard. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Soil & Water Conservation in Iowa Falls, Church World Service, Friends Committee on Legislation, Doctors Without Borders and Dementia. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.