IOWA FALLS - Dennis Martin, 81, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at the St. Mark Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest with military honors at the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, March 3, at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Dennis and his family.
Dennis Milton Martin was born on Oct. 27, 1941, to Ralph and Thelma Martin in Union, Iowa. He graduated from Whitten High School in 1959. After high school he studied accounting at AIB College of Business in Des Moines and graduated in 1961. He also attended classes at Drake University and was a member of the Iowa National Guard for six years. Dennis spent most of his career in the insurance industry, working with Allied (Nationwide) and IMT insurance companies in Des Moines and several local agencies.
Sharing their life for over 60 years, Dennis met his wife Sherry at Allied Insurance in 1962. They were married on June 12, 1965 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Des Moines. They started their home in the Beaverdale neighborhood for eight years and during that time they welcomed their children: Lori, Julie, and Eric. In 1979 Dennis and Sherry moved their family to Iowa Falls. Over the years, Dennis was a local insurance agency owner/agent in Iowa Falls and Pella.
Dennis loved spending time with his family on vacations; some of his favorites included Yellowstone, Colorado, Savannah, Florida, Washington, D.C. and California. He was also interested in visiting historical sites such as Gettysburg, Williamsburg and numerous presidential libraries. He enjoyed spending many weekends camping, boating and fishing at Rathbun Lake with family and friends.
Dennis’ pride and joy was spending time with his eight grandchildren at family gatherings, sporting events, concerts and backyard barbecues. He often surprised them with donuts, ice cream and practical jokes. He started a tradition of randomly sneaking in “bonus” Christmas presents of singing and dancing rubber fish or an old furry hat. When they were young, he was sure to hide many quarters in his backyard sandbox and encouraged them to be on the lookout for buried treasures from old pirate ships.
Dennis Martin is survived by his wife, Sherry of 57 years; daughter, Lori Martin of West Des Moines; daughter, Julie (Darwin) Campbell of White Oak, Iowa; and son, Eric (Abby) Martin of Johnston, Iowa; and eight grandchildren: Allie, Asa, Rylie, Cade, Owen, Carter, Will, and Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Thelma Martin; sister, Norma Downs and brother, Donnie Martin.