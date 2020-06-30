ACKLEY - Mary Kramer, 74, of rural Ackley, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home, under the care of her loving family as well as Care Initiatives Hospice. No services are planned at this time. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls assisted the family with cremation care.
Mary Lee Kramer was born on March 5, 1946, to Lawrence “Dutch” and Letha Arlene Marie (Jardee) Mersch in Oelwein, Iowa. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in 1964. She spent many years working as a nurse’s assistant and helping her father Dutch run a family-owned bar, The Hideaway Lounge in Fairbank, Iowa.