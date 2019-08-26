IOWA FALLS - Mary Margaret Hoogland, 79, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Scenic Manor Nursing Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 313 Lee Lane, Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Burial will be at the Northlawn Cemetery in Iowa Falls. For those who cannot attend the service or wish to send a card, please send them to: Mary Hoogland Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is helping the family with arrangements. For further information, please visit linnsfuneralhome.com.
Mary Margaret Van Laar was born April 22, 1940, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Marinus and Margaret (Lengkeeke) Van Laar. She attended the Sioux Falls community schools. On June 2, 1961, she was united in marriage to Cornelius Hoogland at her parents’ home, as she was too shy to get married in a church. To this union two children were born: Douglas and Duane Hoogland. She attended the Christian Reformed Church in Iowa Falls until they closed. After which she became a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. During her life she mostly did custodial and maintenance work for Riverside Book and Bible. She also worked at Hardee’s in Iowa Falls as a hostess and for Dodger Industries in Eldora as an inspector earlier in her life. She really enjoyed shopping, and especially soap operas, with her DVR full of soap operas to watch throughout the day.