ANNAPOLIS, MD. AND TAOS, N.M. - MaryAda Johnson Ritchie peacefully passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in her home. She was 81 years old. Daughter of the late William Quentin and Frances Mary Kachelhoffer Johnson, she was born March 8, 1938, in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
A graduate of the prestigious Tobé-Coburn School in New York City, an Army wife for 24 years and a loving mother, MaryAda had a glorious life of service that included living in Germany and nine American states. Balancing motherhood and military spouse responsibilities, she held numerous leadership positions in Officers’ Wives Clubs, Panhellenic, Army Community Service, as a commander’s wife and The Red Hat Society. She was a model in New York City and was listed in Who’s Who of American Women 1966. A consummate volunteer, MaryAda also worked outside the home, in her career field of fashion merchandising and professional presence, as a retail buyer, fashion show coordinator, college professor, department head and consultant.