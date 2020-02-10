IOWA FALLS - Matthew Ryan Larson, 45, of Iowa Falls, passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at his residence in Iowa Falls. Funeral services for Mathew Larson will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Open Bible Church, 408 College Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. There will be a time of fellowship and storytelling from 10-11:30 a.m. also Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Open Bible Church of Iowa Falls. The family requests you dress casual and comfortable, just like Matt did, for the services. Burial will be at the Northlawn Cemetery south of Iowa Falls. The Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. For those who aren't able to attend the service, cards and/or memorials may be directed to: Matthew Larson Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Matthew Larson was born Dec. 6, 1974, in Iowa Falls to Jon David and Linda Ann (Hartema) Larson. He attended the Iowa Falls Community School District and graduated in 1993. He first worked for Fareway Grocery Store in Iowa Falls, then went to work for Winnebago in production, in Hampton. After Winnebago closed he went to work for Fareway Meat and Grocery Store in Iowa Falls. Matthew was a member of the Open Bible Church of Iowa Falls. In his younger years he loved collecting baseball cards, which led to him being an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He was also a huge Denver Broncos fan, and would even “talk” to his brother on the phone while “watching” football games together at their own houses. Matthew’s favorite pastime that he enjoyed was fishing.