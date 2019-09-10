NEWELL, IOWA - Mavis J. Marple, 96, of Newell, Iowa, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Newell Good Samaritan Society. Memorial services will be Friday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Newell. Burial will be in the Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.
Mavis was born on a farm near Buckeye, Iowa, on Nov. 4, 1922. She was the daughter of Henry Daum and Minnie (Peglow) Daum, both hard working folks with a German ancestry.