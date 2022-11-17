IOWA FALLS - John Mayes, 70, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at his home in Iowa Falls. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at North Lawn Memory Gardens in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
John Earl Mayes was born on June 17, 1952 in Reno, Nev. to Earl and Mabel (Henrichs) Mayes. He graduated from high school in 1970. On Oct. 24, 1970, John was united in marriage to Sandra Williford in Carson City, Nev. He was a member of Kiwanis since 1982.
John is survived by his wife Sandy of Iowa Falls; his daughter Kattrina (Chip) Wilcox of Iowa Falls; brother Michael Mayes of Henderson, Nev.; granddaughters: Shelby (Cooper) Nelson of Iowa Falls and Madison (Marshall) Wilcox of Ames and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Paul Earl Mayes, grandson Trenton Grayson Wilcox and brother James Daniel Mayes.