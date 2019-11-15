PARKER, COLO.
Marie McCormick, 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Parker, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul McCormick in 1974; her parents, Charles and Mary Mishek; a brother, Charles Mishek; and a granddaughter, Katy Anne Faestel.
Marie is survived by her six children: Mike of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Mary (Pat) Durow of Omaha, Nebraska; Cathy (David) Faestel of Centennial, Colorado; Dennis (Jane) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Teresa (Rich) Golay of Manassas, Virginia; Joe (Deb) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; her brother, Dennis Mishek of Parker, Colorado; a niece (Liz); and nephews (Larry and Jim).
Marie was born on Nov. 7, 1918, in Marshalltown, Iowa, but grew up on a farm outside of Toledo, Iowa. She married Paul on Feb. 14, 1942. After following Paul to several locations during his Navy career, Marie then lived in Tama, Brooklyn, Sac City and finally settled in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Prior to her marriage, Marie was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse outside of Toledo. Throughout her life she was very passionate about her Catholic faith, enjoyed going to Mass whenever possible and loved saying the rosary. She was also very dedicated to her family. She attended numerous school events of her children and continued this practice with her grandchildren as well as her great-grandchildren. She attended many of their Baptisms, First Holy Communions, Confirmations, high school and college graduations as well as countless weddings. She loved to go walking, reading and watching sporting events on TV.
There will be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Iowa Falls. A rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Following the Mass, a lunch will be served in the basement of the church. A private graveside ceremony will be held at St. Mark’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to either St. Mark’s Catholic Church or to the Barlow Memorial Library, both in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
