DES MOINES-Lloyd McDonald, 88, formerly of New Providence, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, under hospice care at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines. A private family committal service will be held Sunday morning, July 26, at the Chester Cemetery, Union. A public memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on July 26 at Camp Quaker Heights, Eldora. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Camp Quaker Heights or Honey Creek-New Providence Friends Church. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.