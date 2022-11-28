ALDEN - Glen Russell McElvania, 92, of Alden, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C. in Alden, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Alden Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Glen was born on June 29, 1930, in Alden, to Floyd and Gladys (Dixon) McElvania. He graduated from Alden High School. On Feb. 10, 1951, Glen was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Patricia Kellogg at the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C. in Alden. He worked many jobs starting at an early age and worked in the cutlery business before running his welding shop in Alden. He became an avid woodworker upon his retirement, and enjoyed making many pieces of furniture, intarsia pictures and wooden toys in his shop for family and friends. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, puzzles and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Iowa Falls Elks Lodge.
Glen is survived by his wife Patricia of Alden; children: Kent (Lois) McElvania of West Union, Kayleen (Bud) Ruhl of New London, Minn., and Kristine (Steve) Tjarks of Alden; five grandchildren: Erin (Mickey) TeKippe, Jeff (Christine) McElvania, Paul (Jenny Rapp) McElvania, Ryan Ruhl, and Riley Tjarks; four great-grandchildren: Penelope and Beatrix TeKippe, Teddy and James McElvania; brother Marlyn (Marlys) McElvania of Alden; and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister LaVon Simpson, brother Lyle (June) McElvania and brother-in-law Robert (Lilla) Kellogg.