LIBERAL, Kan.
Lyle Ray McElvania, 95, of Liberal, Kan., and formerly from the Iowa Falls area, died peacefully on Aug. 29, 2022 in Liberal, Kan. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Alden Cemetery.
Lyle McElvania was born in Bradford on Dec. 4, 1926, to Floyd and Gladys McElvania. He attended elementary school at Oakland No. 6 in Popejoy for eight years. He then attended Popejoy High School for two years, then moved to Alden, where he attended high school for two years and graduated in 1944.
He was a World War II Veteran serving in the Army Air Corps.
On Oct. 15, 1949, Lyle was united in marriage to June Rommel. They were married for 57 years until her death in 2006. They had four children, Linda, David, Kevin (died when two years old) and Mark.
After the army, he worked at a service station with his dad and as a mail post carrier, joining Purina in 1947. While working for Purina Feed Company, he was employed in Iowa Falls; Springdale, Ark.; Muskogee, Okla.; Oklahoma City, Okla. and retired as general manager of the Purina plant in Liberal, Kan., 1991. His total years with Purina were 44.
Lyle was a Christian, a believer in Jesus Christ. He was a Sunday school teacher and deacon at the Lutheran church in Springdale, Ark. for many years, and currently a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Liberal, Kan.
He enjoyed playing golf and wood working.
Lyle is survived by his children: Linda (John) Canterbury of Ft. Smith, Ark.; David (Claudia) McElvania of Muskogee, Okla.; and Mark McElvania of Liberal, Kan.; grandchildren: Nic (Snoober) Canterbury of Ft. Smith, Ark.; Jenny Frazier (Brian) of Fayetteville, Ark.; Sarah McElvania (Johnny) Kitchen of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Jonathan McElvania of Tulsa, Okla.; Dylan McElvania of Liberal, Kan.; and James McElvania of Liberal, Kan.; great-grandchildren: Easton, Ella and Harper Frazier of Fayetteville, Ark.; Margo and Sam Canterbury of Ft. Smith, Ark.; Taylor, Zachary and Logan Kitchen of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and Jonas McElvania of Liberal, Kan.; brothers: Glen (Pat) McElvania and Marlyn (Marlys) McElvania, both of Alden; niece Charlene (Eddie) Polzin of Marshalltown and several other nieces and nephews in Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Floyd and Gladys McElvania, wife June, son Kevin and sister Lavon Simpson.