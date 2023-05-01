IOWA FALLS - Karen McNickle, 82, of Iowa Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at her home in Iowa Falls, under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, at the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C. in Alden with burial in the Alden Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Karen Kay McNickle was born on Dec. 10, 1940 in Alden to Theodore and Marie (Fuller) Nott, on the Nott family homestead. She attended the Alden Community school district. On March 16, 1956 Karen was united in marriage to Richard McNickle in the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C. in Alden. Karen lived a full and happy life with her husband and children on their family farm. Karen enjoyed bowling, golfing, camping, fishing and boating. She loved to play Bridge and loved all card games. She and Richard enjoyed traveling and visited many states and countries through the years.
Karen is survived by her children: Diana (Ron) Peterson of Antioch, Ill., Daniel (Lisa) McNickle of Iowa Falls and Donna (John) Zoske of Iowa Falls; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her sister Mary Harms of Alden, brother Robert Nott and his wife Shirley of Marshalltown, and two nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents and infant granddaughter Nicole.