IOWA FALLS - Richard Daniel McNickle was born on December 29, 1938, in Iowa Falls, to Daniel and Thelma (Moore) McNickle. He attended Iowa Falls Community Schools. On March 16, 1956, Richard was united in marriage to Karen Nott in the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C. in Alden. To this union three children were born: Diana, Dan and Donna.
His life-long profession was grain and cattle farming, a tradition passed down from his father to Richard’s son and grandsons. He also served in the Army National Guard for nine years. Through the 80s and 90s, he was a real estate broker selling only farmland. He was also active in his church and served on the financial board for several years. Richard was very involved in the planning of the Mor-Lee watershed in southern Franklin County. He was a member of the Iowa Falls Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Lions Club, Meadow Hills Golf Course and the Dows Golf Club.
Richard is survived by his wife Karen of Iowa Falls, children Diana (Ron) Peterson of Antioch, Ill., Daniel (Lisa) McNickle of Iowa Falls and Donna (John) Zoske of Iowa Falls, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant granddaughter Nicole.