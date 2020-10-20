CRESCO—Catherine M. Mead, 86, of Cresco, formerly of Aplington, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Hancock County Health System in Britt. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church with burial at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.